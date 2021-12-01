BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 7,715 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $4,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

