Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits Market Cap of $172.70 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $172.70 million and approximately $54,682.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00007910 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.