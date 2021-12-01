BMO Capital Markets Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $415.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.04.

ZS opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.71 and its 200 day moving average is $258.77. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

