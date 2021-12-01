Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

