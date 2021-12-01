Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.19

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

