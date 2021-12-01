Boralex (TSE:BLX) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.74. 124,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,782. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.78. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6016543 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.