Boson Protocol Price Tops $2.67 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $166.95 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00004750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00309042 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009840 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001166 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

