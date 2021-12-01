Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

