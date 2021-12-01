Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PHUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

PHUN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,986,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,070,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $312.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 13.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

