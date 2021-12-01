Brokerages Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).

Several research firms have issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 431,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

