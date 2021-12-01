Brokerages Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 431,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $20.07.
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
