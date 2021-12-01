Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Shares of ZGNX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 1,918,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,721. The stock has a market cap of $680.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

