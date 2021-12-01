Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,114. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

