BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 296,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,103. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

