BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

