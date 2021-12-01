Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,510,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 32,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 308.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 41.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 155,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 209.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 346,854 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 1,033,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,629,438. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

