Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 212.72%.
NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,280. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CANF shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
