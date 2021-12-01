Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$89.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. 163,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,889. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

