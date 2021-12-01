Canaccord Genuity Trims Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Target Price to C$4.00

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BABYF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 728,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,823. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

