Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00206170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003318 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.00646651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068743 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.