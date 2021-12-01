CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $35,000.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,994. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.83.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.