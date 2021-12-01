CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $35,000.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,994. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.83.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

