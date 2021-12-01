Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.58

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 164163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

CUK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

