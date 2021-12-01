Celer Network Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $686.76 million and $119.19 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,711,958 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.