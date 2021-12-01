Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 163.1% in November

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

