Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.40.

TSE:CVE remained flat at $C$15.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,233. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.40 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

