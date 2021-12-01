CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 5,019 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

