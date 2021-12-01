CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $31.02 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.95 and a 200-day moving average of $419.05. The firm has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.52.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

