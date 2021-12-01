CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 22,694 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

