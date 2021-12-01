Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 590.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,924 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY stock remained flat at $$21.00 on Wednesday. 34,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

