Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 590.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,924 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CVCY stock remained flat at $$21.00 on Wednesday. 34,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.