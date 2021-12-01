ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and $63,925.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,714.65 or 0.98945063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00631378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

