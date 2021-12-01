China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 36.0% in November

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRJC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,804. China Finance Online has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

