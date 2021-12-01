China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Up 175.8% in November

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the October 31st total of 192,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLIN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

