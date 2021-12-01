Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

CTAS stock opened at $422.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $452.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

