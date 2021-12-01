Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.