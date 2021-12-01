Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

