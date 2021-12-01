Clarius Group LLC Buys 991 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of VV opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.39 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

