Clarius Group LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 266,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

