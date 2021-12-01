CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.95 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.