CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

