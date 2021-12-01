Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $72.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,921.26. 32,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,865.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,724.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,880 shares of company stock valued at $492,950,722. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

