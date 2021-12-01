Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343,243.79

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $343,243.79 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,308.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.24 or 0.01000273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00258771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003220 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

