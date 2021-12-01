Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 26,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $2,517,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,206,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,817,000 after purchasing an additional 381,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

