Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 91,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

