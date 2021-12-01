Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 91,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.37.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
