Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Cap of $78.65 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $78.65 million and $4.99 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,632,437,338 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

