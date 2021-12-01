Contrasting Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

18.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 2.88 $11.81 million $1.91 9.63 Merchants Bancorp $410.26 million 3.20 $180.53 million $7.38 6.18

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 19.26% 12.85% 1.07% Merchants Bancorp 49.61% 34.37% 2.31%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage and other consumer loan products; letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

