COTI Market Cap Hits $428.33 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $428.33 million and $124.60 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.23 or 0.07998694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.35 or 1.00191875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.