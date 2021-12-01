Countryside Properties’ (CSPLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CSPLF remained flat at $$6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Countryside Properties has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $7.75.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

