Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Barclays

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 546 ($7.13).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 413.40 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 482.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 505.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -243.18. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

