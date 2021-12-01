Covalent (CQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.84 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.34 or 0.07932664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,470.87 or 1.00320377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

