Credits Price Reaches $0.0310 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $6.92 million and $225,880.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

