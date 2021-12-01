CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.5-412.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.06 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.61.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

