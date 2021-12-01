CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.427-1.433 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.61.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. 8,076,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.09. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

